ABOUT
Watch
Listen
Radio Broadcast
Podcast
Station Finder
Grow
Devotionals
Articles
Books
Donate
Ed Young Messages
Watch Ed Young's latest messages!
June 30, 2024
Three W's of Christianity
June 23, 2024
Ed & Lisa Young’s Response to The State of The Church Today
June 9, 2024
Confronting Doubts and Illustrating Ways to Share The Gospel with Anyone
June 2, 2024
How to Put Faith into Action
April 7, 2024
A Conversation With Dr. Phil McGraw
March 31, 2024
Reclaim Your God-Given Authority
March 24, 2024
Trusting Gods Authority When You Don’t Understand
March 17, 2024
Finding Freedom Under God's Authority
February 4, 2024
Unhooked: Resisting Temptation's Snare
January 28, 2024
Overcoming Life's Challenges With Faith & Confidence
January 21, 2024
Reeling In Your Thoughts
January 14, 2024
Taking Control Of Our Thoughts
Next